Paula L. Klatt Mehrer
Wenatchee, WA
Paula L. (Klatt) Mehrer was born in Sumner, lA, on September 23, 1924. She married Edwin J. Mehrer on May 18, 1944. Their first child was Richard K. Mehrer, born in Portland, OR, in 1945. Their second child was Kathleen Mary Mehrer born 18 months later, in October. Kathy experienced illness in her teen years and died on the eve of her twentieth birthday. Paula went to her rest after 96 years on March 14, 2021, where she sleeps, peacefully, awaiting the return of Jesus to take His children to their heavenly home. Paula was a homemaker, mother, secretary, and church treasurer. She excelled at making pies and many enjoyed the work of her hands. Her love of ice cream probably stemmed from her teenage years, scooping ice cream in an Iowa ice cream shop. Her life included many moves: Portland, OR, Sunnyside, Grandview, Ellensburg, and Wenatchee, WA. After retirement, she and Ed enjoyed wintering in Yuma, AZ, with Ed's brother, Ted, and his wife, Hazel, plus other friends and family. Paula and Ed were longtime members of the Ellensburg and Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist churches.
She is survived by son, Richard and wife, Dorothy of Wenatchee, WA; two grandchildren: Lori (Gary) Jessop of Snohomish, WA, and Tom (Cindy) Kahler of Cashmere, WA; and the following great-grandchildren: Laurel Jessop, Natalie Kahler, Gary Jessop III, Ellie Kahler, Temesgen, Hadassah, and Bethlehem Kahler. Paula was next to the oldest of twelve children born to a Lutheran minister. Her sole remaining sibling is youngest brother, Ted (Pat) Klatt of western Washington. Also remaining are many nieces and nephews from the Klatt and Mehrer families, who have been blessed by her memory.
Her Funeral Service will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., in the Wenatchee Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 508 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Savino, her Wenatchee pastor. Interment will be in High Valley Cemetery, Ellensburg, WA, at 2:30 p.m. that day.