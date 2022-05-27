Pearl Evelyn Lilly
January 20, 1920 - May 5, 2022
Enumclaw, WA
(formerly of Brewster, WA)
Pearl Evelyn Lilly passed away at her home in Enumclaw, WA, on May 5, 2022, at the age of 101. Pearl Lilly was born on January 20, 1921, to Homer Allen Berner and Anna Roupp Berner in Newton, KS. She was raised on the family farm alongside her brother, Leonard Berner, and her sisters: Florence McCullough and Wilma Winfrey. Pearl told stories of how self-sufficient they were raising a large garden, chickens, pigs, and cows. She graduated from Newton High School in 1939. After high school, she worked at a local bakery and laundry. During World War II, she moved to San Diego, CA, to live with Wilma, whose husband was in the Navy. In addition to being one of the Rosy the Riveters, she shared memories of going to USO dances and roller skating with friends.
After the war, she joined her other sister, Florence, in Brewster, WA, where she met and married Samuel Robert "Bob" Lilly. It was there she raised their children: Marcia and Steve, and lived until she moved to Enumclaw in 2017. Pearl was well known for her love of, and skill in sewing, knitting, crocheting, and needle craft, in general. Many who knew her, possess something she had made as she liked gifting afghans and tablecloths, as well as attending the various holiday bazaars to sell her handiwork. She was also a good cook and baker. She kept track of everyone's favorites, and we could be guaranteed that she would have it ready when we came for a visit. She worked as a clerk for Rawson's and Webster Furniture before Bob retired. Then, they began traveling with their motorhome to visit family in Kansas, Ohio, and Arkansas, and to attend Bob's Army Company reunions. Throughout her life, Pearl enjoyed playing games, especially pinochle. She played with a women's group for many years, also at the Senior Center, and always with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Her skill and joy in making a surprise play is legendary. We will miss her squeals and laughter.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband; and an infant daughter, Janet. She is survived by daughter, Marcia Knudson and Richard; granddaughter, Kim Hatzenbeler and Ed, their sons: Hunter and Jacob, all of Enumclaw, WA; grandson, K.C. Knudson, and his sons: Jacek and Andre, and their mother, Lori Knudson, of LaConner, WA; son, Steven Lilly and Maye, of Malvern, AR; granddaughter, Paris Lilly of Twisp, WA, and her mother, Victoria Owsley of East Wenatchee, WA; step-grandson, B.J. Moore and Heather of Malvern, AR, children: Allen, Violet, Strider, Ivy and Bliss; step-grandson, Mitchell Moore and Alyson of Kingston, WA, children: Kaedynce, Audrey and Hadley; sister-in-law, Nita Cumming of Deer Lake, WA, and Phoenix, AZ.
Remembrances can be made to your favorite charity in Pearl's name or, as Pearl liked to do, bake a pie or cookies or another sweet treat and share it with a friend or neighbor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Silver Spur Resort Lodge, 26 Vista Ridge Rd., Brewster, WA. Interment will be at the Bridgeport Cemetery the following week.