Pearl died at hospice on July 29, 2021, from complications of a stroke suffered earlier this year while at home in Wenatchee, WA. Pearl’s was a life divided into two countries, with loving families on both sides of the border. She was born in Foremost, Alberta, Canada.
She and first husband, Ron, Sr., had three children and eventually settled in Delta, BC. In her 30’s, she attended Simon Fraser University and earned a teaching degree. Pearl met second husband, Richard, through a personals ad in the newspaper, and they soon moved south of the border to Kirkland, WA. They married, then spent 40 years together until Richard’s death earlier this year. The last 27 years were lived in Wenatchee, WA.
Summer months were spent in Canada at her cabin in Windermere, BC. Dick and Pearl’s retirement years were remarkable. Travel, golf, skiing, hiking, and bridge occupied much of their time, and included spending several years bouncing around North America in their motor home with Mugs, the cat.
Pearl is survived by her children: Ron Kwasnicki, Susan Poje, and Tim Kwasnicki. Her large Canadian family includes seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Pearl is grieved by her many siblings, nieces, and nephews. Also missing her, is her large and much loved American family.
Special thanks to Laura and Miriam, and to the many visitors from the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship who held Pearl’s hand during her final days.
Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
