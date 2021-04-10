Peggy A. Quinn
Wenatchee, WA
Peggy A. Quinn of Wenatchee, WA, slipped away peacefully and comfortably on Monday, April 5, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her life, however, had been one of activity, enthusiasm, and generosity. Born Peggy Ann Smith on May 25, 1932, to Herbert "Butch" and Carmel (Sullivan) Smith, she made her home in Wenatchee, until her senior year. The family's move for work opportunities, led Peggy to be a graduate of Roosevelt High School, though she attended Wenatchee High School reunions. She returned to Wenatchee, where she met and married, Lewis E. Quinn, on November 10, 1951.
Peggy soon began assisting with all things "cherry" as they planted their orchard in Squilchuck. She raised four children while enjoying skiing and golf. Suddenly a widow at age 50, Peggy successfully operated the cherry orchard a few more years, even winning awards presented by Chief Wenatchee Growers. She continued to drive the fruit to the warehouse for many years.
During this same period of the 1990's, Peggy faced down colon cancer, while remaining an active member of the Wenatchee YWCA Estate Sale team. She was also able to travel the world extensively with local friends, but particularly her sister, Patty (Smith) Sloan of Bellevue, WA, who survives her.
Peggy is also survived by her two daughters: Cathy (Jon) Pugh of Seattle, WA, and Karen Quinn (Randy Kasten) of Union, WA, and her son, Chris (Kelley) Quinn of East Wenatchee, WA. In addition to being preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Quinn, in 1982; she also lost her son, Clifton Quinn of Wenatchee, WA, in 2019.
Due to her longevity, Peggy was able to enjoy relationships with her grandchildren as adults. They are Devin (Miwa) Pugh of Duvall, WA, Adam (Suzannah) Pugh of Springfield, MO, Emily (Ben) Floyd of Wenatchee, WA, Holly [Kevin] Brockman of Hope Mills, NC, and Claire Quinn of East Wenatchee, WA. Peggy's legacy lives on in her ten great-grandchildren.
Following her wishes, there will be no service. Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements. Those desiring to honor the memory of Peggy Quinn may do so by donating to: Our House, 1708 Castlerock St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.