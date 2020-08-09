Peggy Ann Radloff
East Wenatchee, WA
Peggy Ann Radloff, 71, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home in East Wenatchee, WA. She was the wife of James Radloff, whom she shared 47 years of marriage together. She was born in Renton, WA, on August 16, 1948, to Robert and Frances Griffith.
Peggy spent the majority of her childhood at Lake Alice, where she found a love of horses. Her first horse, which she shared with her sisters, was Rusty. She loved swimming and row boating on the lake with all the Lake Alice gang. She had many friends up to share warm summers and winter ice skating. She enjoyed cheerleading at Mount Si High School and grabbing a milkshake at Scott’s Drive-In after school. After high school, she attended Wenatchee Valley College. She then worked for Time DC and Oak Harbor Freight in Seattle, WA. She went on to be a Mary Kay consultant and a real estate agent.
Peggy met Jim in the spring of 1971, where he asked the beautiful dark-haired woman to dance. She had told him once that on their very first date she had wondered if this was the man she was going to marry. He made her laugh like no one else, recalling a time when he had picked her up for a date and made her laugh so hard that her mascara had run down her face. She made him promptly turn around so she could go home and fix her makeup. Peggy was the love of Jim’s life, and in November of 1972, they were wed, and remained together for nearly 48 years as husband and wife.
Soon after they were married, they were pregnant with their first child, Vanessa, who sadly did not survive. Enduring the heartache from such a terrible loss, was a true testament to the love they had built between them. A few years later, they were pregnant again with their first born child, Tyson, and three years later, their daughter, Ashley.
They lived in many homes during their first years of marriage, from Fall City to Bellevue, WA, and then, for the remainder of their children’s school years, in Sammamish, WA. While living on the Sammamish plateau, one more life altering event would take place in Peggy’s life. She would come to know her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The life she had known was greatly impacted by her newfound knowledge that she was plucked from the mire and placed into His loving and gentle hands. She was 40 when she became a Christian, and this only amplified the kind, beautiful soul that God had made her. She would spend every morning in the quiet hours before her children and husband were awake, praying and meditating on scripture. She was wholly devout in her beliefs and always felt blessed for the life she had and would have in the future.
Shortly after her children moved out of the home, she and Jim moved to Leavenworth, WA. She was ready for a quieter life, where she could have horses again, live closer to her lifelong friend, Pati, and start all over with a brand-new home and many new projects.
Peggy and Jim’s home, in Leavenworth, became a staple for her family’s life. The house hosted many family reunions, family Christmases, and became a safe haven for her children, as they stumbled through their 20's and 30's, needing their parents’ home for refuge and rejuvenation.
In the summer of 2002, and the spring of 2005, her son became a father and Peggy became a grandmother to two beautiful girls. It is indescribable to watch someone who has always been a reflection of love and warmth, become not just a reflection, but the embodiment of it. She loved being a grandmother and would show them as much with heart felt gifts, time well spent, and memories that Bella and Kiya will take with them throughout their lives.
Proverbs 31:10-31
paints a picture of a woman who is, for many of us, an image we strive to reflect. The passage speaks of virtue, maintaining a household, and taking care of the poor and the needy. “Strength and honor are her clothing; she shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness. She watches over the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.”
Peggy amplified these qualities in many ways. She was patient and kind, always listening and reflecting before offering guidance. She made every house a home, where all were welcomed and felt loved and wanted. She gave to charities and was the first to lend a helping hand to her family and community. She was supportive of her husband and children who in turn, as the scripture also says, would rise up and call her blessed.
Her death was sudden, and the overwhelming sadness was felt through generations of people who were privileged to know her. She loved her extended family. Brother, Bob, and her sisters, Barb and Lori, along with their spouses, children, and their children’s children, brought so much love into her life. Young and old are mourning the soul that left too soon, but there is a joy still found knowing that our Father has welcomed her home and that we will see her again.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Griffith; mother, Frances Griffith; and infant daughter. She is survived by her husband, Jim Radloff; son, Tyson Radloff; daughter, Ashley Radloff Braden; and grandchildren: Bella and Kiya Sampson Radloff.
A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, followed by a reception at her home on Country Club Drive, for her immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date, in which the family will welcome all who would like to show their respects. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial donation may be made to the Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center, 2170 Sleepy Hollow Heights Wenatchee, WA, 98801.