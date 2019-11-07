Peggy Anne Griffin
Manson, WA
Peggy Anne Griffin, 59, of Manson, WA, and formerly of Wenatchee, WA, was involved in a tragic car accident outside of Brewster, WA, that took her life, on Tuesday, October 19, 2019.
Peggy was born March 31, 1960, in Wenatchee, WA, to James and Hazel (Wood) Griffin, attending Wenatchee High School and Trend College. She went on to work for Waste Management for many years, before finding her niche of 20-plus years, serving the people of the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding areas for the Wenatchee World. She was dedicated to her customers and made sure they all knew it.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Griffin; and sister, Patty Rose; and is survived by her mother, Hazel; brother, Tim Griffin; sisters: Cathy and Debbie; daughter, Melanie (Toby) Hedin; and three grandchildren: Tobias, Talyn, and Jakk; as well as many cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee WA. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.