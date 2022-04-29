Peggy J. Wolfe, longtime resident of Wenatchee, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2022. She was born on August 3,1923, in Gordon, NE, to William A. and Dorothy S. Morey. She graduated from Gordon High School and received her higher education from Lincoln Secretarial College. While working for the Nebraska State Department of Agriculture, she met her future husband, Homer R. Wolfe. They were married on October 2,1945, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, where Homer resumed his position at the USDA/EPA after serving in WW II.
Peggy worked for the Wenatchee School District for 23 years. She managed the district finances, along with supervising numerous other district programs. In 1984, Peggy retired and she and Homer traveled extensively.
She was active in many civic organizations and community activities. In 2013, she and Homer were honored by receiving the Lehman Johnson Award.
Any donations in remembrance of Peggy can be sent to the Washington State Heart Association, 710 2nd Ave., #900, Seattle, WA, 98104, where Peggy volunteered for many years, or the charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
