Peggy L. Emtman
Passed away on November 21, 2022
Quincy, WA
Peggy L. Emtman, 91, passed away at home on November 21, 2022. She was born in Spokane, WA, to August and Anna Evers, and grew up on the family farm in Almira, WA, with her sister, Joanne, and cousin, Chuck. She graduated from Almira High School in 1948, attended Washington State College in Pullman, WA, and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Dietetics in 1952. While at WSC, she met her future husband, Raymond Emtman, (The handsome young man in the red sweater at the Lutheran Student Association.) They were married on June 14, 1952, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Almira, WA. They moved immediately to Fort Monmouth, NJ, where Ray served in the Army Signal Corp.
Following Ray's honorable discharge from the Army, the couple returned to the family's farms in Almira, and Fairfield, WA. In 1964, they moved, with their two sons, Rick and Mark, to Quincy, WA, where they made a significant transition in their farming operations to include irrigated row crops and apples. Peggy was the farm's bookkeeper, and in the early years, often assisted with apple harvest.
Peggy was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and numerous organizations including: Beta Sigma Phi and bridge groups. She had fun learning to golf and downhill ski with Ray and their friends and only a few people knew that she played drums in high school. Those attending late night five-handed family pinochle games and frequent Quincy bridge get-togethers would attest to her being competitive and an invaluable partner.
Peggy and Ray loved fishing, boating, travel, and social gatherings. After Ray's passing in 2010, Peggy continued to travel and especially appreciated her time at Lake Coeur d'Alene, ID, spending time with family and friends.
Peggy is survived by her children: Rick (Kathy) Emtman, and Mark Emtman; grandsons: Brian (Reiko), and Jeff; and great-grandsons: Alan and Logan. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; sister, Joanne; and her parents, August and Anna Evers. Peggy will be remembered for her sharp intellect, appreciation of excellence, and as an accomplished cook and gracious hostess. She had a flair for style, design and decorating, and a great love for and commitment to her family and friends.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Quincy, WA, Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum, or to the charity of your choice. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.