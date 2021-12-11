Peggy Louise Bearce

Peggy was born on September 15, 1956, to Frank and Zanna Rolen in Leavenworth, WA. Her Lord Jesus called her home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, following extended health issues.
Her family moved from Leavenworth to Quincy, WA, where she attended school until the fourth grade. The family then settled in East Wenatchee, WA, where Peggy attended school until she graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1975. She continued her education by attending Western Business College, until 1976.
Peggy worked at Hind Performance in Quality Control for several years. Later, she found her passion at In-Home Health Care of Central Washington, where she could help others. She cared for many clients over the years, whom she cared for deeply. The past few years also included helping take care of her mother and father.
She married Edwin Monroe Bearce, Sr., on March 21, 1985. Tragically, Ed was in a motorcycle accident and passed away on August 15, 1990.
Peggy was a strong Christian with a devout faith. She was a longtime member of Living Word Church of God for many years. She was also a member of Central Washington Cyclones, and Christian Motorcycle Association.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Bearce, Sr., and her grandparents: Bruce and Minnie Rolen, and John and Luella Thomas. She is survived by her parents, Frank and Zanna Rolen of East Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Jim D. (Malinda) Rolen of East Wenatchee, WA, David Bruce (Nedra) Rolen of East Wenatchee, WA; and sister: Lori A. (Lee) Wishon of Monitor, WA. Peggy is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be a family burial at Evergreen Memorial Park for Peggy to be laid to rest with her husband. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Living Word Church of God.
You are invited to view Peggy’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory and make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.