Peggy T. Kelly
Wenatchee, WA
Peggy T. Kelly, 76, died peacefully on the morning of February 2, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born Peggy Ann Pollock, on August 8, 1944, to parents, Lester and Floy Pollock, in Stewart-Newburgh, NY. She graduated high school, in 1962, and went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Samford University, in Birmingham, AL.
She grew up with an early passion for photography and even developed her own photos at home. This led to her eventually taking photos of accident scenes for the city of Montgomery, AL. During this time, she also gained an interest in first responders and specifically, the communication systems they used and how they might be improved. This is when she met her first husband and went on to have her only child, son Randy Terrell, in 1971.
Needing a change in her life, she moved to Washington State in the early 1970’s and continued to pursue her career in communications. She worked with GE and Motorola and helped spurn the early adoption of mobile phone technology. While helping Safeway Stores incorporate new equipment in their trucks, she met the love of her life and second husband, Noble L. Kelly, from Yakima, WA. They married, in 1985, in Kirkland, WA, and she gained a step-son, Shawn Kelly.
Eventually working for and retiring at Weyerhaeuser Corporation, they moved to their dream home in the Chiliwist Valley, near Okanogan, WA, where they lived happily for as many as 25 years. She was heavily involved in the community and church. She worked as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for the Okanogan County Sheriff, helped establish the Fire Wise community in the Chiliwist, and was also an ombudsman in Wenatchee.
She gained many lifelong and trusted friends in the area. She lived her life enjoying helping those around her and making them better. In her time in the Chiliwist Valley and Okanogan area, she was truly happy and will be sorely missed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Noble L. Kelly. She is survived by her son, Randy Terrell; daughter-in-law, Alexandra Terrell; grandchildren: Aiden and Chilina Terrell; and step-son, Shawn Kelly; plus several cousins; and a sister-in-law, in Alabama.
Memorials may be sent to either CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), P. O. Box 2027, Wenatchee, WA, 98807, or the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at MSC, c/o P. Hunter, P. O. Box 23699, Federal Way, WA 98393-06699. Those sent to MSC may specify the Central Region which brings it home.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date (hopefully the middle of July) primarily due to COVID restrictions.