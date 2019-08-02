Pennie Wright
East Wenatchee, WA
Pennie Wright of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1969, in Lake Chelan, WA, to Virdia and James Haskins. She married Chandler Dee Wright in 1986, and together, they have two sons and have been married for 33 years.
She and Dee loved Eastern Washington, especially the Lake Chelan area, where she grew up and went to school. Pennie was a stay-at-home mom and a housewife. She enjoyed karaoke and singing, scrapbooking, and playing games with friends and family.
Pennie will always be remembered for her joyful smile, her contagious laugh, and her kind and generous spirit. She always had a joke to share, or a word of encouragement for anyone in need. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
She leaves behind her husband, Chandler Dee Wright, and two sons: Alex Wright and Robbie Wright, all of East Wenatchee, WA; her two brothers: Jeff Haskins of Marysville, WA, and Steve Haskins of Chelan Falls, WA; her two sisters: Sandy Jones and Tammy Lafferty, both of Wenatchee, WA; and many cousins, sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery, Chelan, WA. Please join us for a Celebration of Pennie’s Life at 2:00 p.m., following the service, at Lake Chelan Senior Center, 534 Trow St. E. Ave., Chelan, WA.