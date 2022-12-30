Penny Hamlin
November 16, 1930 – December 13, 2022
Penny Hamlin was born November 16, 1930, in Snoqualmie Falls, WA, to parents, Frank and Marie Williams, and passed away on December 13, 2022, at her home in Wenatchee, WA.
After relocating to the Seattle, WA, area in the early 1950's, Penny's first job was with the Kress Co., until securing a position with Boeing Co. and eventually retiring from there after 35 plus years, in 1992.
Penny's favorite activities included: walking, hiking, bowling, morning exercise group, playing pinochle, reading and watching her favorite football team, the Seahawks. Penny also enjoyed watching wildlife from her apartment window, and the change of seasons around the valley, especially the spring-time.
She loved her trips to Wenatchee and eventually made the decision to move closer to family and make it her home for the past six years.
Penny is survived by her son and daughter in law, Terry Fulton and Debbie Deardorff; son-in-law, Jim Fitchlee; grandsons: Travis Fulton, Russell Fitchlee, and Scott Fitchlee; step-grandson, Ryan Barton; great-granddaughters: Morgan Fitchlee, Jenna Fitchlee; great-grandson, McCabe Fitchlee; sister, Marilyn Grandstaff; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her daughter, Carol Fitchlee; parents; and sisters: Dorothy “Dot” Mitchell and Doris “Dorie” Johnson.
A very special thanks to the staff at Avamere Assisted Living/Wenatchee for excellent care and friendship, and also Hospice Home Care, especially Suzanne, and Mike.
At her request there will be no service. A family gathering time will be later in the spring when we can all go out and take a walk in her memory. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
