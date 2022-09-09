Perry Alan Yancey, 62, of Malaga, WA, passed away August 30, 2022. Alan was born August 16, 1960, in Wenatchee, WA, to James and Earlene (Pierce) Yancey. Alan attended Sunnyslope Elementary, Orchard Junior High, and Wenatchee High School.
After high school, Alan enlisted in the Army National Guard and went through basic training at Fort Jackson, SC, where he completed Food Services School. Alan served nine months in the National Guard, after which time he requested and received release from active duty training, and he was returned to control of the Adjutant General of Washington to complete remaining service obligation of five years and four months in the Marine Corps. He went through basic training again at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at San Diego, CA.
While in the Marine Corps, he was trained as a Field Radio Operator and received a Rifle Marksman Badge, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal.
Alan was released from active duty after serving one year and ten months in Okinawa. He completed his reserve obligation December 21, 1984.
Upon returning home from the service, he worked in various warehouses as a forklift operator for most of his work career.
Alan is survived by his parents, James and Earlene (Pierce) Yancey of Malaga, WA; brother, Bob Yancey of Walla Walla, WA; sisters: Kris (Carlton) Whitmire of Wenatchee, WA, Kathy (Gary) Kennedy of Malaga, WA; and various aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Austin and Essie (Clark) Yancey, and Henry and Louise (Byler) Pierce.
A special thanks to Alan's very special friends; Rae Patikas and Jeanie Stoner of Wenatchee, WA; Corrine and Jim Rossman of Las Vegas, NV; and Curt McManus of East Wenatchee, WA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on September 23, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. A Reception will follow at Wenatchee Valley Veterans' Hall, 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Parking will be available off street between the Hall and the Buzz Inn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.