Peter Eugene Bennett
April 27, 1947 – February 14, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Peter E. Bennett passed away on February 14, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 27, 1947, in Lewiston, ME. Raised in Buckfield, ME, he graduated from Buckfield High in 1965. He attended cooking school and began cooking for lumber camps in Northern Maine. Peter landed in Wenatchee, WA, as a cook at Sambo’s Restaurant. He went on to work at Alcoa and retired as Head Furnace Operator in the Roding Room, in 2010.
Peter enjoyed hunting, cutting firewood, and loved his fishing. Peter loved life and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was a husband, dad, papa, brother, and uncle. He was loved deeply and will be missed.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosalind Bennett; son, Eric Bennett; and brother, David Bennett. Peter is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sherri of East Wenatchee, WA; son, Reese (Tracy) Bennett of Newport, WA; son, Brandon Bennett (Sarah) of Kennewick, WA; daughter–in-law, Melissa Bennett (Bill) of Sultan WA; sister, Rosemary (Malon) Whitman of Oakwood, TX; sister, Becky (Jim) Perry of Buckfield, ME; brother, Jim (Priscilla) Bennett of Buckfield, ME; grandchildren: Ashley Behrens, William, Konrad and Levi Bennett, Evan, Veda Rose, and Lilly Sotelo; other survivors include nieces; nephews; and his longtime friend and fishing buddy, Travis Chambers.
There will be no service at this time. You are invited to view Peter’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
It’s time to go find a fishing hole and catch some fish.