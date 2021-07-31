Peter Goette, of East Wenatchee, WA, was born in Celle, Germany, on May 4, 1947, to John and Maria. He lived in Celle with his parents and his older brother, Otto, until 1958. As legal immigrants with papers, they traveled by boat for 12 days to New York City; landing on July 4, 1958. From New York, they traveled by bus to Riverton, WY, where they would stay with friends from Germany, who had come to the U.S. in 1953. Peter graduated from Riverton High School, in 1965, and then moved to Seattle, WA, with his family. He got a job cutting meat for two years and then was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army. He served his two years at Fort Meade, MD. He took a job as a meat cutter for Giant Foods in Maryland, in 1969, and moved back to Seattle, in 1970, where he took a job with Safeway. Peter worked for Safeway as a meat department manager, from 1970 to 2004.
He met Donna Goette (Grigsby/Hutchings), in 1972, at JJ's Pub in Greenwood, WA, playing pool. They were married on February 6, 1982, and would remain married, until Donna's passing, on March 10, 2016. He loved her very much and personally cared for her right up to the end, by her side as she passed peacefully at home.
Peter's hobbies were golfing and skiing. He took up skiing at the age of 40. He needed something to do during the winter, when he couldn`t golf. He and Donna also loved to travel. They visited almost every state in the U.S., and many different countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Germany, England, Scotland, and Switzerland. Peter returned for a final visit to his hometown of Celle in 2017. He played golf almost daily, until his cancer and chemotherapy treatments made it impossible.
He had an amazing, contagious laugh, kept an impeccable yard, loved his wife dearly, and had many friends. Peter left a wonderful, kind, mark on this world and those fortunate enough to have met him.
Peter is survived by his brother, Otto Goette; step-children, James Grigsby and Stacy Grigsby Johnson; grandchildren: Amanda Creager, Caitlin Creager, James E. Grigsby, Taylor Grigsby Garcia, and Anna (Maxwell) Grigsby; and four great- granddaughters: Juliet Grigsby, Rosalie Garcia, Aurora Garcia, and Evelyn Garcia.
At Peter's request, there will not be a memorial. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Keep hittin 'em down the middle, Papa!
We’ll catch up to you on the green.
