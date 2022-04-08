Peter Stephen Reinthaler
1939 – 2022
Houston, TX
(formerly of Peshastin, WA)
Peter Stephen Reinthaler passed peacefully and went to meet his Lord on March 28, 2022, in Houston, TX. 83 years earlier, Elmer and Beatrice Rosenwald Reinthaler welcomed him into the world. Pete was born in New York City, NY, on January 26, 1939. Throughout the years, Pete became a collector. He collected antique cars, musical instruments, stamps, coins, currency from countries he visited, license plates, and rusted car parts. His license plate collection was sizeable, as he began collecting as a child and recalled fondly how he had obtained his first license plate by removing it from a car in the junk yard. His collections of currency and license plates were extensive due to his visiting 97 countries, as he loved to travel and to experience the world. Pete was musically inclined, and his collection of musical instruments was to be envied.
He was a car guy to the core, and always maintained a garage full of antique cars. Ford Model T's were his favorite, but overall, he just loved cars. Even in his later years, he would see a car on TV and then tell you the year, make, and model of the car. Pete was always willing to pass on his knowledge to anyone who was interested. He spent many hours teaching the younger generation about Model T's and how to restore and maintain them. Pete loved traveling to and participating in car rallies and swap meets across the country, where he enjoyed meeting everyone, buying and selling cars and car parts, and swapping stories.
In 1968, he joined Christ Church Cathedral in Houston, TX, and was an active member until around 2007, when he moved to Peshastin, WA, and joined St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Wenatchee, WA. Pete loved music, sang bass in the church choir and played cello for the Houston Civic Symphony Orchestra. Each year on New Year's Day, Pete would host an event at his home, where he and his guests would eat, drink, and play the Brandenburg Concertos.
Pete owned an insurance agency in Bellaire, TX. In addition, he was an agent for Lloyd's of London. He was proud of the work that he did at Lloyd's and of the insurance agency that he built in Bellaire. After retirement, Pete continued to sell insurance for antique cars at swap meets that he attended across the country. One of Pete's favorite things to do was reading the newspaper to stay up on the current events. He would enjoy leisurely drinking his cup of coffee and catching up on the news. In his later life, Pete's caretakers understood the importance of this, and made an extra effort to deliver his paper and coffee to him first thing in the morning.
Pete has one sister, Joan Reinthaler. The emotional bond between the two remained strong until his passing. He truly cherished their relationship and enjoyed conversing with her daily.
Pete is survived by his sister, Joan; daughter, Allison; and son-in-law, Harry; and three children; step-daughter, Denise; and son-in-law, Lee and their two children; and step-son, Christopher and wife, Maria. Pete's son, John, preceded him in passing. In addition, Pete fostered 15 troubled teenage children.
The family wishes to acknowledge the caregivers at Fountainwood on W. Lake Houston in Atascocita, Rosemont in Kingwood, and Horizon Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Pete.