Peter Timothy Whitehead
September 24, 1958 – December 28, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Peter Timothy Whitehead passed away quietly, Saturday, December 28, 2019, with his loving wife and sons by his side. Peter “Pete” Whitehead was born to Philip and Irene Whitehead in Trenton, NJ.
Pete was one of a kind. He was a quiet natured man, the kindest person you would ever want to meet. He loved his family above all else, and cherished every moment spent with them.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially in the warm weather. In fact, he and his wife, Tammie, had just returned from a ten-day vacation in Hawaii, which he loved! Pete spent most of his years in Colorado and Washington.
He was an avid 12th man. The only time you ever saw him fired up was during football games. He would yell “tie their hands” when they got a holding call, or when they dropped the ball, he’d say, “I’d make them practice catching balls all day, when they dropped passes!” It was quite hysterical to watch, because he was typically so quiet natured.
Pete was an avid photographer. He enjoyed taking pictures of nature, in the mountains and at the ocean. Later in life, he focused on candid shots of his sons and grandsons. He went to nearly every football and baseball game or wrestling meet that his sons participated in. He loved Jeremy and Kris so very much and was so proud of them. He was a great dad. His grandsons: Ellis and Fisher, meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by: Philip Whitehead (father); Irene Whitehead (mother); Evelyn Adams (mother-in-law); and Kelly Adams (brother-in-law). He is survived by his wife, Tammie Adams Garrett; sons: Jeremy (Lauren) Garrett and Kristofer Garrett; grandsons: Ellis and Fisher Garrett; brothers: Tracy (Julie) Whitehead and Paul Whitehead; sister, Pat Saindon; stepmother, Tressie Whitehead; sisters-in-law: Connie Adams, Debbie (Guy) Barsten, and Cindy (Dave) Ficker; father-in-law, Roy Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Life will not be the same without you around, Pete. We will miss you every day. You will never be forgotten. We love you. Rest in Peace. Until we meet again…
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th Street, Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.