Phil Douglas Brownlee
May 18, 1936 – June 3, 2023
Pateros, WA
Philip Douglas Brownlee, 87, of Pateros, WA, died on June 3, 2023. He was born May 18, 1936, in the family home located on Brownlee Hill near Pateros, WA, to Bob and Doris (Harrell) Brownlee. Phil graduated from Pateros High School in 1954, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Phil was the first in his family to attend college. He earned his Bachelor of Education Degree in 1958, and his Master's of Education Degree in 1962. He later received his administrative certification.
Phil and Joan Neff were married on July 10, 1955, following a grade school and high school's romance, where they were “married” by the drinking fountain at recess one day in the third grade.
They lived in Cheney, WA, when their son, Larry, was born. They moved to Omak, WA, where Phil began his first teaching job in Omak. Their daughter, Diane, and son, Douglas, were born during that time. As a teacher and coach at Omak, Phil was instrumental in developing an outdoor education program at Camp Desautel, that is still in place today.
The family moved to Pasco, WA, where Phil was a P.E. teacher and coach. He always demonstrated what he expected the students to do. He organized the Pasco Invitational Track Meet, before the age of computers.
In 1969, after his dad's passing, Phil made trips to Pateros every weekend to take care of his mom and the family farm. The family moved to Pateros, where Phil became the principal of the school he graduated from.
Phil was a lifetime farmer. His first job was “work experience” on the family farm on Brownlee Hill. His love for tractors began early and continued throughout his life. He had a collection of farm tractors on the ledge in his yard and numerous tractor models on shelves inside his home.
He liked to keep his yard filled with landscape retaining walls that his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids helped him create over the years.
Sports had a huge impact on Phil's life. He loved participating in them and watching all levels as a spectator in person or on TV. It was while attending a Seahawks game, where he watched a former student play, that he saw high school scholar athletes recognized. From this, the NCW “B” League Scholar Athletes Recognition was born. He loved attending all basketball games and keeping the referees in line from his seat under the basket. State “B” basketball tournaments were a tradition that he especially enjoyed when his beloved Billygoats and Nannies were playing.
It didn't matter if it was basketball or football or baseball, track, soccer, lacrosse or t-ball, Phil enjoyed seeing his children, grandchildren, and most recently, his great-grandchildren play. That was unless the Seahawks, Mariners, or Gonzaga were on TV — then you'd find him at home in his easy chair, cheering them on.
Phil set an example of school and community involvement that is a model for all to follow.
The Apple Pie Jamboree was such a big part of his life, that his grandkids would play “Apple Pie Jamboree,” where they would serve Sloppy Joe's and apple pie, and they'd sell you a T-shirt or button.
For many years, Phil and Joan were Mr. and Mrs. Santa at school and community events.
When the City of Pateros Museum became a reality, Phil and Joan created many of the displays from family heirlooms. Phil's depth of knowledge of the history of Pateros was enormous. He had notebooks of every aspect of local history you can imagine. He helped with the plaque that honors Pateros World War II Veterans; that is in the entry of the Pateros School, across from where his office was once located.
Phil was Fire District Commissioner for 26 years. During his tenure, they built the ambulance hall in Brewster, WA, and built the fire halls in Methow, WA, and Pateros, along with constantly updating equipment. In March, the Pateros Fire Hall was dedicated to Phil and Joan in a surprise ceremony.
What comes to mind about our dad is his passion for whatever he did. Son, brother, husband, parent, grandparent, in-law, neighbor, cattleman, hay farmer, orchardist, teacher, coach, principal, sports fan, Apple Pie Jamboree, Santa Claus, and Fire District. Everything.
Some people come into our lives and make a lasting impression on our hearts. They show us how to live life to the fullest, how to love others well, and to make a difference in the world around them. Phil was one of those men; and his loss is deeply felt by so many.
Phil is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Neff Brownlee; daughter, Diane (Mike) Hull of Pateros, WA; son, Douglas Brownlee (Betty) of Seattle, WA; daughter-in-law, Tara Brownlee of Okanogan, WA; grandchildren: Clint (Jenni) Hull of Spokane, WA, Hanna (Matt) Coffman of Pateros, WA, Clara Hull of Pateros, WA, Desirae Brownlee (Stefan McIntyre) of Seattle, WA, Rachael (Lance) Dial of Pateros, WA, Scott Brownlee of Seattle, WA, and Robert Brownlee of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by great-grandchildren: Simon, Henry, George, Raelyn Beau, Charles, John, Kendra, Lily, Reagan, Jaymes, and Adalade. He was preceded in death by his son, John Larrabee “Larry” Brownlee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Phil's name can be made to the Pateros Booster Club, P.O. Box 494, Methow, WA, 98834.
A Service for Phil will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., in the Pateros High School gym, 344 Beach St., Pateros, WA.