Philbert Errol "Phil" Johnson
July 27, 1947 – August 9, 2020
Waterville, WA
Philbert Errol “Phil” Johnson, 73, of Waterville, WA, passed away on August 9, 2020 after an enduring battle with multiple cancers.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Waterville Cemetery, 523 E. Elm St., Waterville, WA, 98858.