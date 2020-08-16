Philbert Errol "Phil" Johnson

July 27, 1947 – August 9, 2020

Waterville, WA

Philbert Errol “Phil” Johnson, 73, of Waterville, WA, passed away on August 9, 2020 after an enduring battle with multiple cancers.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Waterville Cemetery, 523 E. Elm St., Waterville, WA, 98858. To view Phil’s full obituary and service information, please visit Phil’s tribute website at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com . Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

Service information

Aug 21
Service
Friday, August 21, 2020
2:00PM
Waterville Cemetery
19 Rock Island Rd
WATERVILLE, WA 98858
