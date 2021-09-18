Philip A. Rock, 80, of Chelan, WA, formerly of Waterville, WA, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital of liver related complications. He was born April 30, 1941, to Alton W. And Clara A. Rock in Waterville, WA.
He attended Waterville Elementary School and graduated from Waterville High School, in 1959. He attended Washington State University briefly and worked for KenKem in Waterville before enlisting in the United States Air Force in January of 1962. In the fall of that year, he was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, AK.
On December 23, 1962, he married Kara J. Jordan in Withrow, WA, and they drove to Anchorage to begin their married life in the Air Force. In the spring of 1963, Phil’s dad died suddenly, so Phil was honorably discharged from the service to return to Waterville to operate the family wheat farm. He and Kara were blessed with four children: Jeffrey, Tristen, Richard, and Heidi. In the mid 1990’s, he and Kara retired to Chelan, WA, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf. They traveled to Oregon, South Carolina, and Florida, for golf tournaments. Phil restored a 1963 Chevy pickup from the farm to take to car shows as a member of the Lake Chelan Car Club.
Phil was preceded in death by his grandparents, Skuylar and Norma Rock, and Marshall and Elsie Wiley; his parents, Alton and Clara Rock; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sister, Penny Mattson and her three daughters and their families; his wife of 58 years, Kara of Chelan, WA; son, Jeffrey (Carolyn Kelly) Rock of Waterville, WA; daughter, Tristen (Edward) Worthen of Spokane, WA; son, Richard (Kristyn) Rock of Maple Valley, WA; and daughter, Heidi (Jeffrey) Gurnard of Waterville, WA; and seven grandchildren: Brandon Rock, Trey and Tyler Worthen, Kelsie and Madison Rock, and Mckenna and Kellen Gurnard.
A Memorial for the immediate family is planned in the near future. Memorials can be made in Phil’s name to the Waterville Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 400, Waterville,, WA, 98858, or to Lake Chelan EMS at Lake Chelan Health, P.O. Box 908, Chelan, WA, 98816.
To plant a tree in memory of Philip Rock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
