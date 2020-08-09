Philip James Jones
Wenatchee, WA
Philip James Jones, 86, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on July 29, 2020, with his wife of 62 years, Sandra Jones, by his side. He was born in Butte, MT, on November 25, 1933.
Phil attended grade school at Saint Lawrence O’Toole, and graduated from Boy’s Central High School in Butte, where he was an accomplished tumbler with the Butte Central Tumblers. He graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula, with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and Range Management, in 1961.
Phil worked as an assayer with the Anaconda Company, served two years with the U.S. Navy, and fought in the Korean war, serving as a radar specialist.
Phil’s 30 year United States Forest Service career included work in Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington, before he eventually retired from the Wenatchee National Forest, in 1994. He served as an Incident Commander on a type 2 incident command team and many of his colleagues referred to him as a thoughtful man and true leader.
Phil married his best friend, Sandra Scalabrin, in 1958, in Butte. Together, they had three children: Julie Jones (Chris Morton), Patti Jones (Phil Mosher), and Matthew Jones (Buffi); and two grandchildren: Bree Mosher and Kyan Jones.
Phil was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking with family. He also loved playing golf and was an enthusiastic sports fan.
Phil will be remembered as a humble, kind, and compassionate person, a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.
His immediate family will attend a burial ceremony in East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Goodwin Jones; father, Franklin Pierce Jones; two sisters: Dorothy Vandenburg and Elise Bennett. In addition to his immediate family, Phil is survived by two sisters: Rose (Dan) Kennedy, Mary Jo (Bob) Harrington; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the people at Tuscany Cottage for the care they provided during his short stay. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.