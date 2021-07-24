Phillip "Bud" McAlister

Bud McAlister was born and raised in Rupert, ID. As a young adult, he moved to Everett, WA, where he met the love of his life, Gay McAlister. They were married for 66 years. While married, he served in the U.S. Army and traveled overseas. They raised three children together and ran a successful glass business for many years. They enjoyed lots of outdoor recreation like river rafting in the summers and snowmobiling in the winters. They hosted many family get togethers at their cabin in Wenatchee, WA. They retired to East Wenatchee, WA, 23 years ago, where they were very active in their church and community. Bud's pride and joy was his beautiful yard and garden. He was well known for his delicious tomatoes. He lived a full and active life and will be greatly missed.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Gay McAlister; son, Phillip "Mac" McAlister; parents, Fred and Myrtle McAlister; and siblings: Ken McAlister (Sandy), Barbara Armstrong, and Marge Olson. Bud is survived by his daughter, Cindy Hoyden; son, Mike McAlister; and daughter-in-law, Diane McAlister; siblings, Beverly Thompson (Ted) and Jean Walker; as well as nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., at his home in East Wenatchee, WA. All are welcome.
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip McAlister as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.