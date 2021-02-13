Phyllis Ann Vandine
March 23, 1941 – February 4, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Phyllis Ann Vandine, age 79, passed away peacefully after an extended illness, on February 4, 2021. Phyllis was born in Satus, WA, on March 23, 1941, to Kermit and Viola Bergevin. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Ellensburg, WA, where she attended school at St. Andrews. In 1948, the family again relocated to Wenatchee. She graduated from Eastmont High School in 1959. Phyllis married H.J. Taylor in Wenatchee.
They settled in Pasco, WA, and had two children: Sonya Denise and Tracy Neal. She moved to Lewiston, ID, and worked at Albertson’s as a bookkeeper for many years. In 1992, Phyllis and her longtime companion, Greg Babino, moved to Wenatchee. She continued her career with Albertson’s as a bookkeeper. After retirement from Albertsons, she worked as a CNA at Highgate Senior Living, until she began having health issues. Throughout her life, she enjoyed fishing, camping, canoeing, and many outdoor activities. Her hobby was antiquing. She had booths in several local antique malls.
Phyllis will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her loving companion, Greg Babino; daughter, Sonya Preussler (Don); and son, Tracy Taylor (Cari) of Lewiston, ID; grandsons: Brad Preussler (Jess) and Chris Preussler of Lewiston, ID, Jack Taylor of Boise, ID, and Logan Taylor of Lewiston, ID; and great-grandson, David Preussler of Lewiston, ID. Phyllis is also survived by sisters: Janet Eby and Nancy Summers of Wenatchee, WA; brother, George Bergevin of Wasilla, AK; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters: Bonnie Boughton and Wanda Crone.
At her request no service will be held. A family gathering honoring her memory will take place in the spring.
