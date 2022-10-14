Phyllis Gale Bergren
August 23, 1940 - October 4, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Phyllis, was called to heaven on October 4, 2022. She was born August 23, 1940, in Albuquerque, NM, to Honor Elizabeth Mullins and John Tolbert Mullins. She was the baby of six children.
She moved throughout the southern states of New Mexico, Texas and Arizona during her childhood due to her father's work. They finally settled in Bisbee, AZ, where she enjoyed all her high school years and graduated in the class of 1958. During those school years, she fell in love with tennis. She played through high school and all throughout her life.
She married right after high school and was blessed with her first and only son, Arthur. Two short years later, her daughter, Elizabeth, was born. Those were the blessings she took from her short marriage. Times were not easy for the next few years, but with her faith in the Lord, help from her mother and love for her children, she persevered. Luckily, she agreed to go on a blind date set up by a friend and met her future husband, Mearl Bergren. He was in the Army at Ft. Huachuca, AZ, and upon his honorable discharge, he went back to his home in Leavenworth, WA. They stayed in touch through letter writing and he actually proposed in a letter. She accepted the proposal and they were married March 22, 1965. The family of four headed from Arizona to their home in Leavenworth; quite a transition for her. Two years later, they excitedly welcomed their daughter, Kari, which completed their family perfectly.
Phyllis was a true patriot. She loved God, her family and her country. She was an amazing mom. She loved and embraced everyone who showed up at her house; invited or not, she didn't care. There was always room for more at the table. She said, “a soul is colorless, love never dies, heaven is our goal here on earth, so treat people with love and respect... ALWAYS!” And she would say, “Stand firm in your convictions, even if it is uncomfortable at times.”
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father; mother; and all five siblings. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Mearl; son, Art (Pam) Page of Mill Creek, WA; daughter, Liz (Gene) Edmunds of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Kari Wolcott of Moxee, WA; seven precious grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure: Jarryd Page, Lindsey Page, Dylan Page, Cory (Edmunds) Hull, Cydny (Edmunds) Hoose, Brandin Wolcott, and Blake Wolcott; and her church family, Cashmere Church of Christ.
A very special and heart felt “Thank You” to Mountain Meadow in Leavenworth for being such an amazing group of human beings. God's blessings on all of you.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Church of Christ, 5949 Goodwin Rd., Cashmere, WA. A potluck to follow, where many stories are sure to be shared. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.