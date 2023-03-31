Phyllis Isabel (Cusick) Zielinski
September 8, 1923 – March 17, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Our dear mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many, went to see the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023, amongst her loving family. She was born on September 8, 1923, in Wenatchee, WA, to Norman Vincent Cusick and Ruth Hume Cusick. She was the youngest of three children. Norman Earl Cusick and Darl W. Cusick were her brothers.
She spent the first four years of life, living in Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, WA, on a houseboat as her father was a logger. After that, they moved back to Wenatchee to be near family and that is where she met the love of her Life, Ted Zielinski, when her brother Earl brought him home on leave from the U.S. Army to visit. During the war years, while waiting for Teddy to come home, Phyllis worked at Boeing Field in Seattle, WA, as a Rivet Bucker, (Rosie the Riveter). Ted always said it was love at first sight and that led to their wedding on June 19, 1943. During the baby boom after the war, mom and dad welcomed four children to their busy household. They lived in various areas of Wenatchee and because her two brothers and husband, Ted, were in construction, they always built apartments or houses next door to each other.
The two most important things in Phyllis's life were faith and family. She led by example and lived what she believed. She was an avid Bridge player and was a member for many years with the Seattle Children's Orthopedic Guild in which they raised money through their bridge club. Phyllis took up tennis with her brother's encouragement, and her husband and brothers built the original WRAC tennis facility, which they turned over to the members ownership as a private club. She played tennis until she was 90 years old.
By far her biggest accomplishment was the creation of a very large and loving family. She was a loving matriarch and an inspiration to the family. She had an open door policy and welcomed all with food, conversation, unconditional listening, hugs and lots of game playing. There were Seahawk Sundays, Celebrations, Christmas Eve dinners and many other holidays shared. She was always there to lend a helping hand to all in need.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; brothers: Earl, and Darl; son, Ron; and grandson, Matthew Zielinski. Forever loving her are her children: Gina (Don) Talbot, daughter-in-law, Julie Zielinski, Randy (Lisa) Zielinski, Kathy and Don Heffner; and grandchildren: Scott (Chelsea) Baird, Carmen (Brett) Johnson, Corey (Misti) Baird, Bre (Adam) Bates, Paul Talbot, Tami (Brad) McKnight, Mark (Jessica) Zielinski, Chris Lindquist, Lindsay (Dustin) Knight, Adam (Kayla) Heffner; and great-grandchildren: Brodie, Catie and Jake Baird, Stephanie (Pat) Prazer, Kyle (Leandra) Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Avery Baird, Hope and Alex Baker, Alexis, Lizzy and Drew McKnight, Callie Zielinski, Zachary and Conor Knight, Madalyn Heffner, and Lucas and Ryan Bates; and great-great-grandchildren: Eleanore and Charlie Prazer.
A Memorial Service will be held at Saddlerock Presbyterian Church, 400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones- Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.