Phyllis "Jolene" Wyles
April 22, 1938 - December 28, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Phyllis "Jolene" Wyles, 82, joined her beloved Lord on Monday, December 28, 2020. Jolene was born Phyllis Jolene Owen on April 22, 1938, in Haywood County, in the town of Clyde, NC. She was the only child of Bill and Eula Owen. She came to Washington State at the age of four in her parent's '42 Ford with all their belongings and their dog, Gypsy. Her family moved a lot all around the state of Washington and Alaska, wherever her dad could find work as a welder. She married Carroll Shook, in 1956, and settled in Cashmere, WA, to raise a family. She always felt delighted that she was able to share the raising of her three sons, Kim, Scott, and Jeff, with many wonderful friends and family. Jolene was a longtime member of the Cashmere Baptist Church. Her faith and church were a very important part of her life. After a brief marriage to Mel Wyles of Leavenworth, WA, she settled into her house that she loved on the Wenatchee River in Cashmere, and enjoyed many years there with family and friends.
Jolene was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Eula Owen; and her son, Kim Shook. She is survived by her sons: Scott Shook (Angel), Jeff Shook (Rose); two grandchildren: Mike Shook and Kara Shook (Jake Lund); and four great-granddaughters: Madilyn, Alisyn, Vivianne, and Julianne Lund.
At her request, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements will be entrusted to the Heritage Memorial Chapel, Cashmere, WA.