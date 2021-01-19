Phyllis Joy Sadler
Cashmere, WA
Phyllis Joy Sadler, 84, was on born May 11, 1936, in Wallace, ID. She passed away on January 14, 2021, in Cashmere, WA.
She was a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Phyllis met and married the love of her life, Ken (Kenny) Sadler, on August 1, 1951, after two weeks of dating in San Diego, CA. She was 15 and he was 20. They were looking forward to their 70th anniversary this summer. Kenny and her family were always her priority. Phyllis loved to feed people. No one left the Sadler home without a full belly. She even made sure the garbage man had his weekly cookies.
Phyllis loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a speaker for the Women’s Christian Club. Traveling and sharing her testimony of God’s love and faithfulness.
Phyllis leaves behind her best friend and lover of 69 years, husband, Ken Sadler. Phyllis’s legacy lives on thru her four children: Steve Sadler (Becky), Stan Sadler (Kathy), Stacee Snider (Doug) and Shellee Potocki (Jeff). She leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Jacob, Cody, Tara, Dustin, Beau, Ben, Bethany, Tonya, Emily, Jenny and Sarah; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Bohannon (Chrissy); and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA. Instead of flowers, donations to the Women’s Resource Center, 202 Palouse St, Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or your place of choice would be appreciated.
