Phyllis Kathleen Browning
Wenatchee, WA
Phyllis Kathleen Browning, known as "Kathy", entered eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1945, to Philip and Irene Lymburner (Kerr). Six months after her father’s death, Kathy was raised by her mom and new “dad”, Henry W. Schoenmakers. In 1963, she married Sammy D. Rains and they had one child, Tarina, who passed in 1966, from complications following viral encephalitis.
After their marriage ended, Kathy married Donald Browning. During their 12-year marriage, they had two sons; Keith Wayne and Gary Edwin Browning. They remained very close friends until Mr. Browning’s death. In 1985, Kathy met Michael Hilscher and they were together until her passing.
Kathy worked as a secretary/bookkeeper, accounting clerk, and property manager. She was a placement interviewer for a federal job training program in the late 70’s. As a municipal clerk/treasurer, she was active in the state’s Municipal Clerk's Association and the state’s Finance Officer's Association. Following determination of disability, Kathy devoted her time to being a homemaker and raising her grandson, Dylan.
As an empty nester, Kathy became involved in the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, where she volunteered some and made many friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lynda Hickok; and her daughter, Tarina Rains. She is survived by her sisters: Frances Armstrong of Alamogordo, NM, Nancy (Gene) Moore of Englewood, OH, Anne Rainbolt of Wenachee, WA, Doris (Fred) Schaller of Friday Harbor, WA, Clara (Norm) Wall of Poulsbo, WA; brothers: Jim (Dee) Schoenmakers, Joe Schoenmakers, both of Wenatchee, WA, and John (Dixie) Schoenmakers of Spokane, WA; sons: Keith Browning of Tacoma, WA, and Gary Browning of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Dylan Browning of Wenatchee; granddaughter, Terra Putman of Yakima/Moses Lake, WA; great-grandson, Joe Jennings of Malaga, WA; her significant other, Michael Hilscher; and many nieces, nephews; grand-nieces; grand-nephews; and a few great-grands.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA.