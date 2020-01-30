Phyllis Kay Meyer
Yakima, WA,
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Phyllis Kay Meyer was born October 31, 1960, to Wilbur and Frankie Adams in Plainview, TX. She moved with her family to the Wenatchee Valley as a young girl and was an active participant in track and field, her church youth group, and Future Business Leaders of America. She was a gifted piano player, who frequently shared her talent through teaching and accompaniment, and enjoyed the outdoors going fishing and camping, whenever possible. Phyllis was smart, organized, and detailed-oriented; she graduated as valedictorian from Wenatchee High School in the class of 1979.
While her kids were young, Phyllis enjoyed working as a paraeducator, and in the offices of Grant Elementary and Sterling Middle School. She continued her education and graduated from Central Washington University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, in 2008. Phyllis was a CPA who worked for a private firm in Yakima, WA, and as Lead Accountant for the Yakima Health District before retiring.
Throughout her life, Phyllis was active in the lives of her two children and three grandchildren. Nothing gave her greater joy. She was an avid sports fan and was always present at her kids’ games and activities. She was a successful youth soccer coach and was relied upon to keep score for hundreds of baseball games. She loved traveling, chicken enchiladas, ice cream sundaes, southern cooking, guacamole, and watching the Seahawks. Taking her grandkids on special dates was one of her favorite pastimes: mini-golf, arcades, and silly photos were the preferred activities. She could beat anyone at skee-ball.
In addition to being a busy mom and grandma, Phyllis was always active in church and the community. She volunteered as treasurer, Sunday School teacher, pianist, Vacation Bible School coordinator, and traveled on two mission trips to Latin America, to support local ministries. She always loved second graders and served in their classrooms long after her own children had graduated. In the community, Phyllis was a member of PTA and Kiwanis, volunteering her time to Junior Achievement. She supported numerous charitable organizations and frequently enjoyed telling family about the many wonderful programs at each club or site. Her focus was always children and families.
Regardless of what challenges life presented, Phyllis’ heart and generosity never ceased to shine. She honored her parents in their last few years serving as their as primary caregiver, and it was a role in which she thrived. Her tireless service, dedication and love were evident to all.
Amidst these fond memories, our family will remember Phyllis most for her steadfast faith and strength in trying times. She never failed to maintain her daily devotions and often after a tough doctor’s visit or treatment would simply say, “God is good” or “there are many blessings.” Phyllis’ last conversation was one of private prayer with her kids, in which she thanked the Lord for His provision and support throughout her journey.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sonja MacDonald; and parents, Wilbur and Frankie Adams. She is survived by her two children: Steve (Hannah) Meyer and Melody Meyer; and her three grandkids: Lauren, Easton, and Madelyn Meyer (parents Steve and Hannah).
The Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.