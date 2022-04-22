Phyllis M. Marshall, 94, of Cashmere, WA, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Phyllis grew up in Manson, WA, and graduated high school in 1945. In 1946, she married Robert Debar of Manson and had four daughters: Joanna “Jo” Ashmun, Roberta “Bobby” New, Theda “Teddy” Field, and Marsha Thornton. When they divorced in 1968, Phyllis moved to Wenatchee, WA, and later, made her home in Cashmere. She was married to Pete McNulty from 1974 to 1996.
Phyllis was well known as an Environmental Health Inspector with the Chelan County Health Department, where she inspected restaurants, septic system installations, and took water samples, etc., all over the county. She very much enjoyed visiting projects and people, offering tips and suggestions, making new friends and catching up with old ones. After, she retired in 1987, she owned and operated Sweet Williams ice cream and sandwich shop in Cashmere for three years. She also volunteered at the Cashmere Museum for many years.
Phyllis always loved gardening and was a go-to flower gardening person in her community. She loved sharing her beautiful yard, plant starts, and knowledge to anyone who asked. She also sewed as long as she could see, and was an avid reader.
Phyllis had been an active member at Grace Lutheran Church in Cashmere over the years. She belonged to the quilting group and served as Treasurer for several years. The church was an important part of her life.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters: Roberta “Bobby” New of Littlerock, WA, and Marsha Thornton of Cashmere, WA; two step-sons: Dennis and Michael McNulty; nine grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; several great and step-great-grandchildren; many nieces; and nephews; and extended family. She was preceded in death by husbands: Robert Debar and Pete McNulty; daughters: Joanna “Jo” Ashmun and Theda “Teddy” Field; and step-son, Dan McNulty.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Phyllis's yard at 109 White Birch Place, Cashmere, WA, at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
No flowers please. Donations are welcome to: Women's Resource Center Homeless Shelter, 202 Palouse St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801; Lilac Services for the Blind, 4 Kittitas St., Ste 203, Wenatchee, WA, 98801; Grace Lutheran Church, 401 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, WA, 98815.
