Phyllis "Molly" M. (Parkins) DeChenne
August 5, 1937 - April 21, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Molly was born on August 5, 1937, in Leavenworth, WA, to Joseph E. and Georgia Lucille Parkins. After WWII, her family moved into the Moody Apartments in Cashmere, WA, which now houses Cashmere Valley Bank, where she and her two older sisters learned how to swim, roller skated everywhere in town, and hike the foothills. Because their mother was the caretaker of the Vale Theater, the girls were able to see every debuting movie. In 1948, they moved to East Wenatchee, WA, and became “bridge walkers”, walking to the library, movies, and attending Wenatchee High School. In her senior year, Molly reigned solo as Princess of the East Wenatchee Community, prior to East Wenatchee being included in the Apple Blossom Royalty. After graduation, she and Gary began dating and were married on November 23, 1955.
Gary and Molly were very involved in our community. Molly was a member of the Catholic Church Altar Society and also joined the Catholic Daughters of America, later becoming C.D.A. President and District Deputy. Molly was a Cub Scouts Den Mother for many years. When Gary joined Rotary, she joined Rotary Ann’s. They later became active members of the Catholic Cursillo movement. Molly was installed into the Chapter CP P.E.O. organization in 1988, served as President, then brought her daughter, Jody, into her Chapter. Molly was active for many years as volunteer for the YWCA Estate Sales and the local election polls. Both Molly and Gary volunteered for many functions, events and PTA meetings at St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Church, as all of their children, attended the school. They were also very supportive of the Wenatchee Applarians, as 30-year members.
Besides raising their seven children, they were foster parents for seven additional foster children and unwed mothers. They also were host family to three Japanese exchange students.
Mom was a true ‘50s housewife, the epitome of June Cleaver. She always had a clean house, and three square meals a day with all of us around the table. We were always clean and shiny, our hair was always styled with sugar water, and our clothes always freshly washed and pressed. She ironed everything except socks and underwear. Mom was a fabulous cook. She instilled in her daughters to make sure we had our makeup and perfume on, our hair curled, food on the table, a tidy home, clean, well-behaved children, and how to host a party. She always stated that, “If your pantry is full, you are rich.” Momma loved a good time. She celebrated landmark events and small achievements for all of us.
Daddy was smitten with love at first sight and they spoiled each other often, in their own special ways. Dad and mom had 64 plus years of love and happiness. They provided their family with a faithful, fun, loving home that was the favorite hangout of the neighborhood, with pool parties, camping trips, motor cycling, snowmobiling, and later, wonderful memories on Fish Lake at their cabin. Mom loved to fish and dance and sing. Dad and mom were Goldwing tourists and snowbirds, heading south in their motorhome, with dear friends, for several years. Momma was sharp (not to mention vindictive) in her cribbage games and black jack tournaments. She loved to gamble and was a beautiful flirt. She was always a beauty.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. and Lucille Parkins; sisters: Anne “Nancy” (Don) Ogle, and Ida Mae Moro. She is survived by her husband, Gary W. DeChenne; children: G. Mark (Lisa) DeChenne, David (Sue) DeChenne all of East Wenatchee, WA, Steve DeChenne and Barry DeChenne of Burlington, WA, Jody (Bryan) Campbell of Wenatchee, WA, Jennie (Tim) McDonald of Entiat, WA, and Joseph DeChenne of Nashville, TN; Gary and Molly’s siblings and in-laws: Gerald R. Moro (Ida Mae), Dennis (Judy) DeChenne, Becky (Steve) Morrison. Molly had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends that she leaves behind.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the KC Help Program (509-679-0444).