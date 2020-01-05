Phyllis Stevens
1936 - 2019
Phyllis Stevens passed away peacefully, on December 20, 2019, at her home. Phyllis was born on February 25, 1936, to Howard and Thelma Thompson in Laclede, ID. She married Harley "Pinky" Stevens on January 8, 1953. Phyllis worked as a salesperson, and later was promoted to assistant manager at both Don Quixote's and The Kitchen Addition, where she built great friendships. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her hobbies included playing cards, knitting, and crocheting. One of Phyllis's greatest joys were taking care of her husband and four children.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brother, and sister. She is survived by brother, Ron Thompson; sons: Joe (Renee) Stevens, Dan (Leslie) Stevens, Donnie (Helen) Stevens; daughter, Cindy (Roger) McGuire; granddaughters: Heather, Charity, Amy, Brittney, Alli, Ashley, Jane, and Lauren; grandsons: Joe, Chris, Justin, Tyler and Wyatt; great-grandsons: Koby, Eli, Tyler, Travis, Jake, Nate, Jackson, Calvin, Vaughn, Maverick, and Hudson; great-granddaughters: Naya, Claire, Georgia, Heavin, Hailey, Charlee, and Camryn.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.