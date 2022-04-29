Quinn "Vernell" Westover of Quincy, WA, passed away on April 15, 2022, at his home. Quinn "Vernell" was born in Rexburg, ID, to Quinn Albert and Leatha Westover (Parker) on May 23, 1938. He married Ina "Louise" Martin on July 2, 1979.
Before retiring from the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District (QCBID), he worked for his family-owned business, Westover & Hope, and Ed Konen Construction. Vernell was a meticulous carpenter by trade; often, he could be found in his shop building something to make someone's life easier or fixing something broken. In addition, he loved camping, fishing, golfing, going to the movies, reading, dining out, watching old westerns, and completing Sudoku puzzles. Vernell was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1925, the Quincy Valley Lions Club and a longtime blood donor.
Quinn "Vernell" is survived by son, Bryan Vernell Westover; daughters: Patsy Ann Brereton and Sharon Kay Jones; his sister, Phyllis Smith; brother, Lee Speed (Donna); step-children and spouses: Will Martin, Patricia Stetner (Steve), Velma Foglesong (Jack), Robert Timmons (Jodie), and Lori Williamson (Chuck); five grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and 23 step-great-grandchildren. Quinn "Vernell" was preceded in death by his spouse, Louise; parents, Quinn Westover and Leatha Wilson; youngest son, Scott Ernest Westover; and granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Thelma Mikolasy; step-father, Frank Wilson; step-mother, Lydia Westover; step-brother, LeRoy Kuest; step-grandson, Joshua Kraus; and step-granddaughter, Megan Hogue.
At Vernell's request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers to the family, please lend a helping hand to someone in need in his honor, donate blood, donate in his memory to the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1925, or the Quincy Valley Lions Club.
At Vernell's request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers to the family, please lend a helping hand to someone in need in his honor, donate blood, donate in his memory to the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1925, or the Quincy Valley Lions Club.
