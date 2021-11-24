Rachél R. Ballard

Rachél Rejoyce Ballard, 42, wife of James Ballard, passed away on November 8, 2021, in Wilmore, KY. Rachél was born in Wenatchee, WA, on April 1, 1979, to David and Sarah Manke. Rachél attended the Wenatchee Free Methodist Church (Sage Hills), where she was active in Bible Club. She went to Eastmont High School, Wenatchee Valley College, and Asbury University. She was a Nurse Practitioner with the University of Kentucky Clinic and the clinic at Asbury University. She was a member of Generations Community Church in Nicholasville, KY. Rachél also served with World Gospel Mission in Wilmore, and with Asbury University students. As the "campus mom," Rachél spent many days drinking coffee with students, talking about life, and cooking dinner for 150 students weekly at WGM's Sunday night ministry, called Global Café. She was beloved by all who knew her, because of her warm smile, amazing hospitality, and quick wit.
In addition to her husband, Rachél is survived by her son, Joshua Ballard; sisters, Jessica Zielinkski and Danielle Manke; and parents, David Manke and Sarah Manke. Rachél was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Barbara Manke; and maternal grandparents, Reverand Albert and Elaine Gackle.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Asbury University in Hughes Auditorium, 1 Macklem Dr., Wilmore, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Rachél to the Africa Gospel Church Baby Centre in Kenya through World Gospel Mission at https://www.wgm.org/project/leastofthese. Rachél loved the ministry and work with the children.
