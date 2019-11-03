Ralph Barrutia
Brewster, WA
Ralph Barrutia, 91, was born to Cipriano and Juanita Barrutia (Mandiola) in November of 1927, in Grandview, ID. His parents had immigrated to America from the Basque Country of Spain in 1922. Ralph's childhood was spent on his dad's sheep ranches in Grandview and Mountain Home, ID. He spent his teenage summers working in the family business as the camp cook in the mountains. Their 4,000 head sheep herd moved frequently, and their camp moved with them. He was responsible for moving the food and cooking gear using a horse pack string; then having meals ready by cooking over a campfire. This provided a few unintended mountain rodeos with a steep learning curve about horses and methods. Times were tough during the recovery years following the Great Depression, so life was very basic.
Ralph graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1946, and went one semester at the University of Idaho, between 1948-49. He played on the high school football team and was a lifelong football fan.
In 1950, Ralph was drafted into the U.S. Army. He married Georgia Elguezabal just before reporting for basic training in Maryland. He served 14 months active duty in the Korean War as a heavy equipment and tank mechanic in Pusan, Seoul, Chunchon, and the 38th parallel.
His career as a Hydroelectric Powerhouse Operator started in 1952, in Idaho, with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. In 1959, he moved to larger power plants being built on the Columbia River in Washington. He was part of the startup crews on Priest Rapids, Wanapum, and Wells Dams, working his way up to Chief Operator and retiring from the Douglas Co. P.U.D. as an Operations Supervisor in 1986.
He then worked four years in consulting with Bechtel Engineering, doing start up and automation of small hydro plants. He worked on projects in Vermont, West Virginia, and California. He was always busy building a camper, their home, cabinets, and furniture, planting and managing their apple orchard, working with the local irrigation district to solve problems, and actively maintained the Catholic Church and its grounds. He and Georgia have made Brewster their home for the last 52 years.
Ralph was an avid outdoorsman who regularly went camping, hunting, fishing, and firewood cutting in the mountains. He was skilled in mechanics and electrical work, thus maintaining all his own farm equipment and vehicles.
He and Georgia enjoyed traveling and spent 16 winters snow birding in Arizona. They visited numerous national parks along the way. They made trips to Spain, Venezuela, Mexico, and Canada.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and two older infant sisters. He is survived by two brothers and their families; his loving wife of 69 years, Georgia; their three sons and wives: Arsen (Holly), Gene (Doreen), Rich (Bobbi); eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
