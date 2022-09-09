Ralph P. Malsam
June 3, 1934- August 16, 2022
Ralph P. Malsam
June 3, 1934- August 16, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Ralph P. Malsam, age 88, passed away on August 16, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. He was born in Golden Valley, ND, and later, the family moved to Halliday, ND.
After high school, he joined the Navy and spent the next four years as a machinist on aircraft carriers. He attended college in Bottineau, ND, then transferred to Utah State, from where he graduated in 1962, and took his first job with the Federal Fish and Wildlife in Arizona.
While there, he had the honor of being chosen to attend one-year schooling in Cortland, NY, affiliated with Cornell University. After completing this, a couple more moves were made. He then became the regional biologist that covered four different states. The lab was in Springville, UT. After two years of traveling, he transitioned to the management of the Springville Hatchery and held that position, until retirement from the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.
Ralph loved old cars, traveling, and most of all his family. Ralph is survived by his wife, Janet; three children: Douglas Malsam (Lynn, deceased), Dean Malsam (Kelly), Debbie McMahon (Dwayne); four granddaughters: Megan, Seneca, Kinna, and Taylor; and three great-grandsons: Waylon, Westin, Daniel; and two sisters: Theresa Wasem and RoseMary Vranna.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran, 401 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, WA, on September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. An inurnment will be held at the VA Cemetery in Mandan, ND, on September 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., CST. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
