Ramona Lynn Tupling Porter

Moni passed on September 1, 2021, in Auburn, WA, at age 65. She was born to Reba Ramona Derrickson and Raymond Wesley Tupling on May 4, 1956, in Spokane, WA. She attended schools in Mansfield, Bridgeport, and Tonasket, WA, and graduated from Leavenworth High School, in 1975.
When her parents divorced at age five, Moni went to live with her grandparents in Mansfield, WA, where she remained until age 11. Unfortunately, upon relocating at age 11, an extremely turbulent and debilitating period in Moni’s life began and continued to age 19. Resultingly, Moni suffered severe, lifelong chronic conditions associated with PTSD, as diagnosed by numerous medical professionals.
Her son, Jeremy, was born in January of 1981. Around that time, Moni returned to Mansfield to live close to her grandmother, Naoma Matthiesen, and raise her son. She remained there for the next 19 years. She enjoyed a special relationship with her grandmother and considered Naoma her guardian angel. Her mother’s disappearance, in 1982, remains an active missing persons case in King County, WA. On December 14, 2003, she married Ricky Lee Porter in Spokane, WA.
She enjoyed cross stitching and quilting with her grandmother, making baby blankets for her nieces and nephews, watching the Seattle Seahawks, and caring for her numerous pets. Moni was a member of the Okanagan Band of the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Moni was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy, in 2003; and her loving grandmother, Naoma, in 2011. Moni is survived by her husband, Ricky Lee Porter of Auburn, WA; father, Raymond Wesley Tupling of Spokane Valley, WA.
She is also survived by her brothers: Raymond William Tupling and Ricard Tupling of Coulee Dam, WA, Mariano DeGuevara, Miguel DeGuevara, and Rafael (Buffy) DeGuevara of Westbank, British Columbia; brothers-in-law, Denny Porter of Auburn, WA and Rusty Porter of Nespelem, WA; sister-in-law, Diane Smith of Great Falls, MT; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and her much loved Chihuahua, Bear.
A Private Vigil was held prior to her burial at Spring Canyon Cemetery in Grand Coulee, WA. A gathering of family and friends is planned for next summer at Spring Canyon National Park to commemorate Moni’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Moni’s name to the National Indian Childrens Welfare Association at https://www.nicwa.org/
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.