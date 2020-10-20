Ramona Mary Houser
October 15, 1930 – October 15, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Ramona passed away on her 90th birthday at Bonaventure Senior Living in East Wenatchee, WA. She was born in Auburn, ME, for which she would jokingly call herself a “Maniac”. She and her late husband, Ken, were former small business owners of the Columbia Village and Arms Apartments for over 20 years. Prior to her life in East Wenatchee, Ramona and Ken managed and owned an apartment complex in Southern California. She also worked as a medical laboratory technician in Oxnard, CA.
Ramona loved her frequent travels to Hawaii and Alaska. During one of her Alaska fishing trips on the Kenai River, she caught a trophy size 73 lb chinook salmon, which she was very proud of, indeed. Ramona also loved golfing and served as the treasurer of the Women’s Nine Hole Golf Division, Wenatchee Golf & Country Club. In addition, she had a flare for belly dancing. She and Ken would host Arabian themed dinner parties at their home and Ramona would entertain her guests with her belly dance moves in full attire, including her famous cymbals.
Ramona was a fun-loving person with such an endearing sense of humor that would light up a room. She touched the lives of many people around her, by providing lifelong memories of good-natured joy and a little bit of sunshine.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Ken. She is survived by her two children from a previous marriage: Paula Sydenstricker, Eric Sydenstricker, Eric’s wife, Lisa, and three grandchildren of Eric and Lisa.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.