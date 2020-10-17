Randy Vaughn Mayfield
December 29, 1967 – October 5, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Randy Vaughn Mayfield, 52, died peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Wenatchee. Randy was born on December 29, 1967, to Jim and Marge Mayfield. He lived all his life in Dryden, WA, before moving to Wenatchee, WA. He attended Peshastin/Dryden Schools and graduated from Cascade High School, in 1986. He worked at Alcoa and Michelson Recycling.
An outdoorsman, Randy took advantage of the many opportunities the valley offered. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, and especially loved camping with friends and family.
His survivors include his brothers: Jim (Joan) and Dan (Duey) Mayfield; daughters: Abby and Elly; nephews: Skyler (Megan), Braden, and Chad; and niece: Brittany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marge Mayfield.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.