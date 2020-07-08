Rawley Thorpe
Wenatchee, WA
Rawley Gene Thorpe, beloved husband and father, passed away on July 1, 2020. Rawley was born in Carthage, MO, to George A. Thorpe and Myrel (Harlan) Thorpe. He grew up in Kansas City, MO, and then fought for his country in Vietnam. He later married Kathy Hinkle and raised a son, Lonnie R. Thorpe, who also gave Rawley and Kathy two wonderful grandchildren: Tanner (15) and Rachel (10).
Rawley worked for an aluminum company in Goldendale, WA, for 11 years. He was a roofer and also worked for AT&T Phone Co.
He was a good father to Lonnie and a good husband to Kathy.
Rawley had a major stroke on March 2, 2002. He could not talk or walk for the last 18 years. Kathy, his wife, was his caregiver.
Rawley is survived by an older sister, Carol Culver, in Florida; and a younger brother, Paul Thorpe, here in Washington. Rawley will be lovingly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family may visit and view on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.