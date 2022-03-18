Ray unexpectedly passed away on March 7, 2022, from post-surgical complications. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by his sudden loss. Ray was born on September 15, 1959, to Jim and Marilyn Davis in Lansing, MI. He was the middle child, born between Jim (eldest) and Dave (youngest). He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1977. Ray received his bachelor's degree in Bacteriology from Washington State University and received his master's degree in Molecular Medical Microbiology from the University of Washington, but remained a dedicated “Coug” for the rest of his life; as he put it, “My institutional loyalty was determined by where I consumed more alcohol.”
While in Pullman, he met his first wife, Theresa Serwold, whom he married in 1983, after they graduated from Washinngton State University. Together, they had two children: Jeffrey and Nolan. Ray was a passionate coach, umpire, mentor, and volunteer for both of his children as they grew up.
Ray built a career in biotechnology, spanning three decades while specializing in cell line development, where he made some of his closest, long-lasting friends and contributed to the production of therapies for diseases including arthritis and cancer.
After Terry passed away, Ray met Karen. They shared their passions for family, the Seahawks, vacationing in the sun, and love of dogs. They were married in 2010, (spiritually on the beach in Mexico) and again in 2015, (legally in Las Vegas – what???). Together, Ray and Karen built their retirement home in Cle Elum, WA, and in 2019, Ray began a new stage of his life as a self-described pirate golfer. His absolute greatest joy was the merging of five amazing children and their significant others into the greatest group of people for which that Suncadia house was built! He thrived in this environment, developing his expertise in grilling, entertaining, and making pirate related puns.
In February of 2020, Ray was thrilled to become a grandfather to Bode Broetje. While his family lost him too soon, we are grateful for our time with him as a son, brother, husband, father, relative, and friend. Anyone who met Ray knew that he was kind, loving, and always had a way to make you laugh and smile. He had an immense passion for golf and was always a source of positivity. Ray's family and friends will miss him more than words can say.
