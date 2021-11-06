Ray Robert “Mac” McGregor died on October 28, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, due to complications of COVID. Mac was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Lois and Al McGregor on October 29, 1950. He grew up and attended school in Peshastin, WA, graduating from Peshastin-Dryden High School, in 1969. He excelled in track and basketball, during his high school years. He played basketball at Wenatchee Valley College, after graduation. He married Kristy Hanson, in 1971, and they were married for 28 years. They had one child, Denie.
Mac went through the IBEW lineman apprenticeship and joined the Douglas County P.U.D. as a lineman. He worked his way up and retired as the Superintendent of Distribution.
In his younger years, he loved to golf at the Leavenworth Golf Course. He also coached many kids in AAU basketball, and he also refereed high school games. He taught himself how to play the guitar and entertained at many family gatherings (never quite finishing any song he started). He later, liked to go fishing, especially with his good friend, Fred, and just visit with friends. He married Kristy Harris and they were married for ten years.
Mac volunteered at Serve Wenatchee Valley for many years. He had previously attended church at First Presbyterian and was in a small group for years. He did not have an enemy, everyone that met him immediately liked him. He would literally do anything for anybody; you could always count on him. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents. He is survived by his daughter, Denie (John) Cannon; grandkids: Mckenna, Kahler, and Teagan Cannon; brothers: John McGregor and Roy (Cookie) McGregor; and many nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his special friend, Camella.
His daughter would especially like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, CNA’s, respiratory therapists, case managers, pastors, and all other healthcare providers for their long hours, professionalism, and dedication to their patients and family, during this very difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for late spring/early summer. Notification will be printed in the newspaper at that time. You are invited to view Mac’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
