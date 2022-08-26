Rayanna Clift
April 27, 1940 - August 23, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Rayanna Clift was born on April 27, 1940, in Springfield, MO. As a young child, she moved with her parents to Yakima, WA, where she grew up. She graduated from A.C. Davis High School and attended Yakima Valley Junior College.
Rayanna married Gene Clift on June 20, 1959, and they made their home in Seattle, WA, for two years, then Wenatchee, WA, where they were orchardists. Over the years, Rayanna was a Blue Bird and Cub Scout leader, room mother, crisis-line volunteer, and Sunday school teacher. She was also a pretty good tractor driver and a wonderful cook.
Rayanna enjoyed playing cards, reading, growing flowers, fishing, and going for rides in their vintage cars. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She was a member of the Cashmere Church of Christ and the Wenatchee Valley Antique Auto Club. She was a wonderful and much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Rayanna is survived by her husband, Gene; sons: Randy (Cheryl) of Wenatchee, WA, Terry (Chona) of Oak Harbor, WA, and Dan (Gerry) of Des Moines, WA; and daughter, Tammy Neslin (Bud) of Kennewick, WA; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; and one brother.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Animal Shelter, 1474 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Mountain State's Children's Home, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, CO, 80504.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
