RayannaClift1.jpg
Heritage Memorial Chapel

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Rayanna Clift

April 27, 1940 - August 23, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Rayanna Clift, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Sep 3
Service
Saturday, September 3, 2022
11:00AM
King's Orchard Church Of Christ
1610 Orchard
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags