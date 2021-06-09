Raymond Albert Johnston
AKA Raymond “AWESOME” Johnston
U.S. NAVY 1948-1978
Wenatchee, WA
Raymond Johnston was born in Wenatchee, WA, along with his twin brother, LeRoy Johnston. They graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1947. LeRoy joined the Navy upon graduation. Raymond attended Wenatchee Valley College and played on the first local college organized football team, (under coach Doc Conway) in the fall of 1947.
Raymond entered the U.S. Navy in 1948. Enlisted for four years, he joined his brother in a Navy Patrol Squadron in the Pacific. At the end of the enlistment, the Korean War was in full swing. President Truman froze all enlistments, so Raymond’s service was involuntarily extended indefinitely-re-enlisted for four more years. The end of the enlistment (8 years service), was in China. He re-enlisted again and then, decided to make the Navy a career. He Was promoted to Chief Petty Officer.
While on active duty, he went to night school whenever duties permitted and graduated from University of LaVerne, California.
In 1963, Raymond was fortunate enough to attend Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. He married June Yasuda in Honolulu, HI. They had two children: Edward and Lynn, and lived in Wenatchee. The family traveled to the Phillippines for three years. It was very educational for his family.
He served many years in Aviation squadrons, Destroyer Navy, Amphibious Force, and with duty aboard cruiser USS CHICAGO (CG-11).
Interesting places Raymond went: Hawaiian Islands (Oahu, Hawaii), Johnston Island, Kwajalein Island, Guam, Midway Island, Okinawa, Japan (Yokosuda, Sasebo, Tokyo, Yokohama, Kobe), China (Hong Kong, Kowloon), Vietnam (Da Nang and Rivers), Philippines (Subic, Clark, Manila), Taiwan, and Rhode Island.
The Navy was his life and he has no regrets. It was a wonderful experience and career. Raymond remained on active duty, until 1978, and retired as Lieutenant Commander. He moved back home to Wenatchee.
He worked with Jim Davenport Realtors and managed the family apple ranch at Rock Island, WA. June passed away in 2006.
Raymond married a wonderful lady and friend, Debra. He volunteered many years with Adult Respite Day Care Center, Wenatchee bowling associations (local and state), member of Apollo Club, life member of Military Officers Association of America, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, constant visitor of Vets serving Vets (a very valuable and supportive organization.
Preceding his death, were his parents, Claude and Barbara; and his twin brother, LeRoy. Raymond is survived by his wife, Debra; children: Edward Johnston (Kime), Lynn Newell (Kevin), Jennifer Cook (Rob), Jaime Ewing-McFall; grandchildren: Brandon, Stacey, Derek, Alyssa, Cameron, Addy, Ava, Olivia, and John Thomas; and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m. Graveside Service with Military Honors to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Apollo Club at http://www.wenatcheeapollo
club.com/ or Vets Serving Vets, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Ste. H #266, Wenatchee, WA 98801. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.