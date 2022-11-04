Raymond Everette Appling, Sr.
November 10, 1943 - October 22, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Appling, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Raymond Everette Appling, Sr.
November 10, 1943 - October 22, 2022
Quincy, WA
Raymond Everette Appling, Sr. passed away in Yakima, WA, on October 22, 2022. He was born November 10, 1943, in Rogers, AR; the oldest of six children born to Everett and Ovie (Hass) Appling.
In 1961, he joined the U.S. Army. He was discharged in 1962, due to the residual effects of a farming accident at age 16.
In the fall of 1963, Ray was rousted out of bed to "Go help that pretty little girl with her car." On March 9, 1964, he married that pretty little girl, Alcenia "Cenie" Turner in Exeter, CA.
Ray worked as a mechanic in Farmersville and Visalia, CA. The family moved to Quincy, WA, in 1979, where he worked as a mechanic, truck driver, and orchard foreman, finally retiring in 2015.
Ray and Cenie motorhomed for a few years, then settled in Yakima, WA, in 2019, to be closer to their son, Ray, Jr.
Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alcenia Appling; daughter, Karen (David) Hand of Ephrata, WA; and son, Raymond, Jr. (Robin) of Yakima, WA; brothers: Donald (Christine) Appling and Harold Appling, both of Arizona; sister, Donna (James) Pack of Texas; sister-in-law, Faye Appling of Stockton, CA; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ronald Appling; and brothers: Ernest Appling and Robert Appling; and his best friend, Johnnie Martinez.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
