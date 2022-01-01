Rebecca Elizabeth Thorn

Rebecca Elizabeth Thorn

February 9, 1965 - December 18, 2021

Wenatchee, WA

Her family called her Bec or Becca. Her friends called her Becky. Our little sister was born at San Diego Naval Hospital in California, to Dr. James Thorn and Natalie (Peterson) Thorn. At six months old, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA. Becca called Wenatchee her home for most of her life. She graduated from Eastmont High School, and went on to Whitworth College in Spokane, WA; then, trained as a CNA. Her life work was caring for the elderly and disabled, which she did with love and compassion for 25 years.

She married Brian Carter, divorcing several years later. She met Terry Mullins, who was her companion until his death.

Becca was a loving soul with a giving heart. She loved her cat, Tabby, playing bingo and cards, making hook and latch projects, and visiting with friends on the phone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marsha Bliggenstorfer; and infant brother, Wayne Thorn. She is survived by sisters: Suzanne (John) Porter of Wenatchee, WA, Jamie Laliberte of Lake Stevens, WA; brothers: Douglas Thorn of Redmond, WA, Roger Thorn of Kirkland, WA; and brother-in-law, Richard (Cindy) Bliggenstorfer of Wenatchee, WA; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Rebecca was diagnosed with COVID 19 and went into Central Washington Hospital for ten to 12 months, until her death, at Central Washington Hospital, from the many complications due to COVID.

We would like to thank her caregivers, the hospital staff at Central Washington Hospital; Vibra Acute Hospital, Portland, OR; Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital, Portland, OR; and OHSU, Portland, OR. We would also like to thank Dr. Richard Beukema at Columbia Valley Community Health and Dr. Scott Schroeder for their care through the years.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

