Rena Lou Casper Nielson
August 10, 1930 – January 28, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Rena Lou Casper Nielson, passed away on January 28, 2021. She was born August 10, 1930, in Roosevelt, UT, to Joseph Warren Casper and Rena May Woodard. She married Max Marcellus Nielson on February 1, 1952, and later, was sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on February 23, 1965. They were married for 48 years.
She spent her growing up years in Daniel, UT, with two older brothers, Glade and William Casper, and two younger sisters, Deon Hortin and LaNeva Smith. After her marriage, she lived in Benjamin, UT, until she and Max decided to buy a farm in Basin City, WA, in 1961. Rena Lou was a hard worker. For the next 14 years, she helped with the farm, raised her family, and drove a school bus. In 1975, they sold the farm and moved to Leavenworth, WA, where she lived until her death. In her 50’s, she decided to go back to school and graduated from Trend Business College. She went on to work at Der Ritterhof Motel, until she was in her 80’s.
Rena Lou was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She served as Relief Society President several times, was Primary President, and fulfilled many other callings in the ward. She was very talented and shared her talents with those around her. She was an excellent seamstress, making her own clothes, sewing dresses for her girls, and sewing projects to donate. She made many quilts for her family and friends, decorated cakes, and she especially loved to garden. Her happiest moments were those she spent in her garden. growing flowers and vegetables. She loved to travel. Later, she took up card making.
Rena Lou loved her family. They were important to her and she loved to visit with them and have them visit her.
She is survived by her children: Kathy Anderson (Brent) of Mattawa, WA, Mary Ann Curtis (Kent) of Syracuse, UT, David Nielson (Jennifer) of Homer, AK, Jeffery Nielson (Lisa) of Gold Hill, OR, Conni McCurdy (Rob) of Leavenworth, WA, and Mike Nielson (Debbie) of Leavenworth, WA. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister. Deon Hortin of Smithfield, UT.
Rena Lou’s family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus. She loved and appreciated all the people that helped with her care and made such a difference in her life for the past three and a half years.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Due to restrictions at this time, the service will be limited to immediate family only; however, there will be a live stream of this event. If you are interested in viewing via Zoom, please contact macbci1@gmail.com for the links. Interment is at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.