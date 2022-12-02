Renae Evelyn (Brandt) Lau
September 7, 1945 – November 18, 2022
Ephrata, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Former longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident, Renae Evelyn (Brant) Lau, passed away on November 18, 2022. She was born September 7, 1945, in Breckenridge, MN, to Quinn and Blanche Brandt; the family decided to move west in 1951, and settled in Ephrata, WA.
Renae graduated from Ephrata High School in 1963. Her first job was as a waitress at Jolly's Drive-In. She began her banking career at Security Bank in Ephrata, later transferring to the East Wenatchee, WA, branch.
Renae met Donald Lau in 1970, and was swept off her feet by this tall 29-year-old man. They married on September 18, 1970, in Federal Way, WA, and headed for Ocean Shores, WA, for a wonderful honeymoon. Don lived in Chelan, WA, where he worked as a "Wonder Bread Man" for ITT Continental Baking Company, so she moved to Central Washington Bank. They spent two great years boating on Lake Chelan and enjoying small town life. In 1972, Don had an opportunity to work out of Wenatchee, so Renae transferred to the local Central Washington Bank branch. In 1985, Renae wanted to work part-time, and she began an administrative career at the accounting firm of Cordell, Neher & Company. Semi retiring in 1993, she volunteered at Highline Nursing Home in East Wenatchee. It was a rewarding ten years, spending time with all the grandmas and grandpas, who she grew very fond of. To stay in shape, she worked freight two days a week at Don's store, the Plaza Super Jet, meeting and enjoying many of the customers.
Renae retired at age 54, and she and Don joined the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, where she volunteered and hosted the coffee bar on Friday mornings for 20 years. She loved meeting new people and socializing with old friends. They enjoyed many trips and cruises during this time. Renae connected with so many people during her life, notably maintaining contact with most of them. Those who knew her could always count on her emotional support, financial generosity, and a card for any occasion,
In October of 2021, Renae was diagnosed with stage four acute myeloid leukemia. She fought the good fight, but then just wanted to be re-united with her loving husband, Don, who passed August 11, 2022. Their 52 years together left Renae with many sweet memories of the love they shared.
Renae leaves her sisters: Linda Adams of East Wenatchee, WA, and Carol (Ron) Oaks of Ephrata, WA; son, Jeffrey (Cathie) Lau; and daughters: Sandra Lau of East Wenatchee, WA, Judith Love of Twisp, WA, and Shirli (Frank) Merrill of Chandler, AZ; and many other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and great-nieces; sisters-in-law; and numerous others she was blessed to cross paths with. Renae was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Michael Brandt; brother-in-law, James Adams; and grandsons: Joshua Mills and Kenneth Love, Jr.
Renae's Life will be Celebrated on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Sunnyslope Brethren Church, 3330 School St., Wenatchee, WA. An Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to visit Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.