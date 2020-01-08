Reverend Dennis J. Miller
Lakeville, MN
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Reverend Dennis J. Miller, age 73, of Lakeville, MN, passed away on January 6, 2020. After leaving Multnomah School of the Bible, he served nine years with Campus Crusade for Christ, International. He then launched his own mentoring, consulting, visionary teaching ministry, for pastors and youth pastors called Church Development, INC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kristi; children: Kari (Isaac) Rwenzo, Kirsten (Steve) Gallus, and Kirk (Lindsey) Miller; grandchildren: Elijah and Ariana Miller; sister, Bonnie (Bruce) Olson: and seven nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St. W., Lakeville, MN, (Door 5) with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. A Private Internment will be done at Lake Grove Cemetery, Lakeville, MN. Memorials will be donated to the American Heart Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Arrangements made by White Funeral Homes, Apple Valley, MN.