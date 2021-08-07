Rex J. Vail

After a long illness, Rex Vail died peacefully at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, in Albany, NY, on August 4, 2021. He was born in Pocatello, ID, and was an alumnus of Wenatchee Valley College and the University of Washington. He joined the U.S. Navy, in 1959, and initially served at the Department of Naval History in Washington, DC, where he met his beloved wife of 35 years, Esther Handleman Vail, also a Navy officer, who predeceased him, in 1996. He later served as an intelligence officer in Vietnam, and received the Joint Service Commendation Medal. Until his retirement in 2018, Mr. Vail was an active and prominent realtor in Rochester, NY.
Rex was predeceased by his long-term partner, Nancy Chalker-Tennant, in 2019. A man of great tenderness, courage, wit, and kindness, he will be sorely missed by his children: William Vail and his wife, Monica Lindquist Vail of Delmar, NY, Martha Vail Barker and her husband, Kenneth Barker, of Edinburgh, Scotland, and Amy Vail and her husband, Jean-Claude Roux, of Rochester, NY; also by his grandsons: Eli Boonin-Vail, James Vail, and Samuel Vail.
A family and friends Celebration of his Life will be held at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help Stand Down 2021 provide services to veterans in Western New York at buffalostanddown.org.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.